The North Face Women's Westcliffe Down Vest, Medium, Black

Fit and Design: Standard fit vest Onion quilting provides warmth and an elegant style Stand collar Drop-in welt hand pockets Snap placket covers the center front zip Internal, adjustable waist cinch Curved hem Elastic binding on armholes and hem Embroidered The North Face® logo on left chest Technology: 600 fill recycled waterfowl down provides superior warmth Heatseeker™ Eco insulation in hand pockets and center front placket supplies additional warmth even in wet weather Quick-drying fabric helps you stay comfortable Non-PFC durable water-repellent finish helps keep you dry Additional Details: 27.75” center back