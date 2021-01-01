Wrangler Women's Western Stretch Boot Cut Jean, Kora, 9 Extra Long

BOOT-CUT JEAN. This mid-rise stretch jean is designed with a contour waistband for a curve-hugging silhouette and a flattering fit. These bootcut jeans will maintain fit throughout the day while leaving room for your favorite pair of boots. CLASSIC WESTERN STYLE. This classic western jean is a tried and true classic complete with our signature western embroidery. QUALITY MATERIALS. Constructed from a durable cotton stretch blend, these boot-cut jeans are built to last. From a lunch date to a night on the town, these jeans are built for comfort with a fashion forward style in mind. ICONIC EMBELLISHMENTS. This boot-cut jean is finished with our iconic embroidery stitching on the hip pockets. Maintain that effortless classic style with a touch of western. FIVE POCKET STYLING. Constructed with our classic five-pocket jean styling, these skinny jeans are made with (2) embroidered hip pockets, (1) rodeo watch pocket, and (2) front pockets.