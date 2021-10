Features of the Royal Robbins Women's Westlands Funnel Neck Sweater Made from non-mulesed merino wool/ recycled poly blend that is naturally odor-resistant, warm, durable and machine washable Recycled in. Seawoolin. polyester blend made from upcycled oyster shells and recycled water bottles for added odor control and temperature regulation Fully fashioned with rib paneling at raglan, hem, sides and cuffs with Oversized rib funnel neck collar Fabric Details 60% Merino Wool, 40% Recycled Polyester