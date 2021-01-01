Womens What The Fucculent Funny Succulent Plants Fan Botany Lover V-Neck T-Shirt

If you have a friend or family member who is a botanist and loves succulents, this plant scientist design is great for you. Show you are a cactus lover and an adult humor fanatic. Perfect for any plant whisperer or gardener who loves growing plants. Featuring three pots on succulent plants with a humorous botany saying, this succulent plants lover design is a great way for any plant pun fan to say sorry I have plants this weekend and what up succa. Perfect for any succulents planter and grower. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem