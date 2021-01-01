Columbia Women's Whirlibird Mittens, Large, Black

From the ski slopes to the sledding hill, the Columbia® Women's Whirlibird mittens deliver warmth, waterproof protection and easy, breezy wear. These waterproof and insulated mitts feature a long gauntlet for extended coverage, adjustable strap and nose wipe for a secure fit and reliable performance when you're out and about. Fit: Women's waterproof, insulated mittens 3-point precurve™ articulated, contoured fit Technology: Omni-Tech™ waterproof, breathable bladder provides lasting dryness Omni-Heat™ Thermal Reflective silver pattern lining reflects and retains body heat for lasting warmth 150g Microtemp XF II 100% Polyester insulation (back of hand) 80g Microtemp XF II 100% Polyester insulation (palm) Design: Long gauntlet for extended coverage over wrist One-hand shock cord hem adjustment Nose wipe on finger Clip buckle closure links pair for convenient storage Specs: Durable nylon blend