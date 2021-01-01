Sorel Women's Whistler Tall Boot - 6.5 - Camel Brown / Black

The Sorel Women's Whistler Tall Boot is an insulated winter boot with a waterproof construction that keeps winter away from your feet. Its molded rubber Outsole is grippy in slippy conditions, which is a must-have for the icy season. The wool lining keeps you warm while the removable EVA Footbed adds comfort as you walk. Whether its Snow, rain or sleet, this boot is ready to keep you dry in any sort of wet-and-miserable weather that comes your way. Features of the Sorel Women's Whistler Tall Boot Upper: Waterproof full-grain leather with needle punched genuine wool collar OutDry waterproof construction Genuine wool lining Insulation: 200g Insulation Footbed: Removable molded EVA Footbed, genuine wool topcover Midsole: Rubber Outsole: Molded rubber