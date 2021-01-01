Women's Sorel Whitney II Short Lace Waterproof Boot

Keep your feet wrapped in cozy comfort with the Sorel Whitney II Short Lace Waterproof Boot. This lace-up winter boot features microfleece lining and 200g insulation for added warmth, and the removable molded polyurethane-like EVA footbed offers exceptional comfort. Features and Benefits Waterproof nylon upper and polyurethane-coated synthetic overlays Textile cuff and microfleece lining 200g insulation EVA, cushioned removable footbed with microfleece topcover Molded rubber cupsole construction Nylon heel pull tab for easy on and off 1.5" heel height