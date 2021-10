An easy everyday piece, this drawstring wide-leg pants with metallic side stripes and slits. Elasticized drawstring waist Side slip pockets Side slits Nylon/lycra/spandex/polyester/elastane Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Rise, about 13" Inseam, about 28" Leg opening, about 26" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) and wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Activewear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Koral Activewear. Color: Black White. Size: XS.