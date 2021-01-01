Hue Women's Wide Waistband Blackout Cotton Capri Leggings, Assorted Sockshosiery, -Navy, XS

Blackout cotton capri leggings are designed to give you a sleek look with absolutely nothing peeking through to spoil your style Trendy, practical design features a mid-rise waist with a wide band that won't slip or bunch for perfect comfort all day long Pair these capris with your favorite tees, sweaters, cardigans and any shoe in your closet for style that'll take you from breakfast to bedtime This versatile staple pairs with tunics or tees, boots or flats, and everything in between Each pair is made of 56% Cotton, 38% Polyester, and 6% Spandex; Machine wash, tumble dry.Special Size Type: standard