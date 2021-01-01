Women's Wide Width Mad Love Prudence Footbed Sandals - Rose Gold 11W

Say hello to your new favorite everyday sandals: the Prudence Footbed Sandal from Mad Love. These chunky slip-on sandals are totally on-trend, and the thick straps and arch support keep your feet feeling comfy all day long. Adorned with faux leather straps, a cork footbed and metallic buckle accents, these classic sandals make the perfect addition to your favorite summer outfits, from denim cutoffs to flirty sundresses. You’ll love that this pair is made with enviro-friendly and sustainable recycled material. Size: 11 Wide. Color: Rose Gold. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: denim/leather.