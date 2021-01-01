Women's Willow Two Band Scrunched Sandals - Universal Thread Bone 5.5, Ivory

You'll be cute and comfortable no matter where your summer day takes you sporting the Willow Two-Band Scrunched Sandals from Shade and Shore™. These simple yet stylish slip-on sandals feature a comfy footbed for a great all-day feel, and have two top straps made of soft faux leather with a scrunched effect to help keep them in place on your foot. With the open-toe and open-back design offering cool comfort and a versatile look that pairs perfectly with everything from shorts to sundresses, these slip-on slide sandals will quickly be a go-to choice in your warm weather wardrobe. Size: 5.5. Color: Bone. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.