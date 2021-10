Rosewater & White Tie-Dye Reversible Windbreaker - Women. Battle the cold-weather elements in style with this reversible windbreaker boasting a built-in hood and drawstring waist for an adjustable fit. Full graphic text (rosewater side): DKNY.Full graphic text (tie-dye side): The official uniform of New York. DKNY Sport. DKNY.HoodedZip closure100% polyesterMachine washImported