Partners in wine will be great for wine connoisseurs and wine drinkers. Great gift for sister, mother who loves wine. Wear when drinking red wine or white wine. Great gift for wine tasting, party or stag night Partners in Wine is a great gift for anyone who likes wine. Great to wear in any season. Looks good in summer, winter, spring and autumn. Wonderful gift for mother, daughter, sister who likes wine. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem