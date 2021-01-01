Womens Coco Chardonnay - Wine Wine Fashion Lover Fun V-Neck T-Shirt

Do you love wine and modern designs? This statement is elegant and classy, ideal for all wine lovers, wine lovers. Fun Girl AM PM Fun! Zu Vino sag ich nie no! Veni Vidi Vino! Ich tu nix ich will nur Wein. Who does nothing wants wine. I love wine! White wine! Dry and lovely. Great gift for mother, dad, uncle, aunt, brother, sister, Ü18 buddy. "For wine lovers. Casual drinker. Winetasting. Red wine, rose wine, white wine. No Riesling, Pinot Grigio or Grauburgunder - Chardonnay! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem