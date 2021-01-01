Women's Winter Jacket - All in Motion Burgundy XL, Red

Why we're ALL IN: This long-sleeve hooded jacket is made for chilly weather, thanks to its wind- and water-resistant construction designed to keep you nice and dry, with a partial fleece lining lending comfortable warmth. The front-full length zipper helps keep the cold air out, along with hook-and-loop fasteners for a more snug fit. The hood has been thoughtfully created with a one-pull design at the back that allows for easier adjustment and a stay-put fit, and the front bill provides extra protection. Stretchy thumbhole cuffs allow the sleeves to better stay in place to keep up with active days, and you'll have secure storage for on-the-go essentials in the form of several zippered pockets. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: XL. Color: Burgundy. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.