You adapt to life. Let us adapt to you. Slick Chicks zip front adaptive lounge bra combines comfort and functionality without sacrificing style. Made with soft, jersey blend fabric to get you through your day and night, this bra is ideal for the mama-to-be (hello breastfeeding), for those with disabilities, mobility issues, chronic illness, postoperative care and anyone with a limited range of motion. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.