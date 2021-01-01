Womens With God All Things are Possible Floral V-Neck T-Shirt

Jesus is a religious leader whose life and teachings are recorded in the Bible’s New Testament. He is a central figure in Christianity and is emulated as the incarnation of God by many Christians all over the world. Christianity, major religion stemming from the life, teachings, and death of Jesus of Nazareth (the Christ, or the Anointed One of God) in the 1st century CE. It has become the largest of the world’s religions and, geographically, the most widely diffused. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem