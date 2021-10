Polka dot print blouse long puffed sleeves and cuff finish with front and back openings in the central part of the blouse. Washing machine at 30ºC with short spin and similar colors. Do not bleach. Cold iron inside out, max 110⁰C. No dry cleaning. Do not use dryer. 103% polyester Women's Black Woman's Blouse With Polka Dot Print Medium NIZA