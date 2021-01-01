From this queen was born in october clothing

Womens Womens Queens Are Born In October 2002 Women Birthday V-Neck T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Queens Are Born in October 2002 graphic t-shirt makes sweet and funny apparel for women or anyone who considers themselves a Queen funny gift for women, ladies present party for wife, daughter, mom, mommy, mama, aunt, mother, sister, aunt This is a Perfect birthday for a woman who was born in October . It would make a great gift for a birthday party. cute funny as a gift for your family and friend,wife,girlfriend,aunt,sister,daughter,granddaughter for birthday party or holiday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com