The woody mystique fragrance begins with brilliance as rose distilled and peony petals mingle with the dazzling spiciness of pink pepper notes. 3.4 oz. Made in Switzerland. TOP NOTES Rose distilled Peony, Pink pepper HEART NOTES Rose de mai absolute from grasse Rose infusion Oganic Egyptian jasmine absolute Mimosa Provence absolute Orris morocco Ylang ylang BASE NOTES Patchoul. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Estée Lauder. Size: 3.4 Oz.