Style, elegance and functionality - these are the attributes that belong to this designer coat. High quality wool is processed with cashmere. The designer coat also features pockets for added practicality. The patterned inserts on the sleeves are of refined jacquard fabric. It is the soft fabric and the feminine silhouette that makes this coat what it is. The impeccable look adds elegance to any outfit. The high-quality designer women's coats are of luxurious quality and each one is a picture of pure elegance. The coat presented here is guaranteed to be your go to coat. It is timelessly elegant and will provide you with joy for many years to come. Materials: 70 % Wool, 20% Polyamide, 10% Cashmere Pockets Belt Care instructions: Dry cleaning Women's Wool Cashmere Coat Elea Medium MATSOUR'I