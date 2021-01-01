This beautiful citrus coloured wrap is perfect for fashion or home interior use, wear it out as a wrap or scarf and then take it home and pop it on the edge of the sofa. Made using 100% merino lambswool this wrap has a lovely lightweight drape, perfect for Spring/Summer or Autumn/Winter. Inspired by Moroccan architecture and repeat tile patterns this piece is made and finished by hand with love and care. Perfect to pair up with a pair of jeans and trainers or of course at home on the armchair. The beautiful citrus colour is paired with a natural white which is complimentary and fresh, finished with a trim of neutral mid grey. A unique piece of knitwear and essential piece to add to your collection. Delivered to you wrapped in beautiful tissue paper and ribbon - ready to unwrap and enjoy or give as a gift to someone special. Made in Wales. Handwash or 30 degree short cycle Do not tumble dry Dry flat Warm steam iron finish 100% Merino lambswool Women's Yellow/Orange Wool Citrus Wave Wrap Scarf Katie Victoria