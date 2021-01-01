With their wide hem and sleek creases, these cropped, tailored trousers are a smart addition to any outfit. The dark, neutral tone of these fitted trousers means that you can pair them with a huge range of tops, like the bold and beautiful African prints of the Eliza Silk Blouse. The Leonie Cropped Trousers are 90% wool and 10% silk, so they provide the perfect balance of flexibility and comfort. Sustainability Sika'a sources sustainable materials and ethically manufactures all designs in small quantities to ensure only the best quality fashion. The processes, designs, and materials are ethically sourced and are committed to having a positive impact on the world. Fabric Content: 90% wool, 10% silk Care information: Do not wash, dry clean only Women's Blue Wool Leonie Cropped Tailored Trousers Large Sika'a