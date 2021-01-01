The 'MATILDA' jacket is a timeless statement piece that will last a lifetime. This classic bomber style jacket is made from 100% responsibly sourced Mongolian Lambswool shearling in a moody slate grey colour. Featuring a soft silk lining in a digitally printed grey marble design. The jacket is finished internally with soft leather facings and has a center front fastening which allows the jacket to be worn open or closed. *Wear with jeans and trainers to add a flash of glamour to your casual daytime look - or pair with a dress and heels for a 'Rock and Roll' evening vibe* All Florence Bridge pieces are handmade using responsibly sourced bi-product leather materials and are all sustainably made by a small team in our London studio: ) specialist dry clean only Women's Grey Wool Matilda Jacket Slate Large Florence Bridge