A long, striped tennis jacket with a strongly marked, slightly exaggerated shoulder line. Double-breasted fastening with beautiful large pearl-grey buttons that break the masculine nature of the design. All on a beautiful jacquard paisley lining. The design is one of the elements of a four-piece suit - match it with GWEN pants, SIENNA vest and LARA corset. We want our clients to be happy with our products! For the best fit, please refer to the detailed table of our sizes, which you can find in the Size Guide tab, and our detailed sizing in the SIZING tab. SPECIALIST CHEMICAL CLEANING Iron at 110 ° C COMPOSITION: 44% Viscose, 19% Silk, 17% Wool, 12% Polyamide, 8% Elastane LINING: 100% acetate silk Women's Grey Wool Tiffany Downtown Blazer XS Aggi