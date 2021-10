The Skechers Work Delvee Slip Resistant Slip On Sneaker is a laid-back style that's ready for business. Features and Benefits Water- and stain-resistant treated fabric upper Canvas overlays at sides and heel panels Dual side stretch fabric panels for easy wear Padded collar Soft fabric shoe lining Memory Foam cushioned, removable, full-length comfort insole Lightweight flexible shock-absorbing, vulcanized-look midsole with textured toe bumper front Slip- and oil-resistant rubber traction outsole