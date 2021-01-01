Women's Skechers Work Relaxed Fit Sure Track Erath SR Shoe

Cruise through your day with ease wearing the Skechers Work Relaxed Fit® Sure Track Erath SR Shoe. Comfortable yet tough, this lace-up work sneaker is designed keeping your work environment in mind as it features a Relaxed Fit® design that offers a roomier comfortable fit. The memory foam topped cushioned removable comfort insole provides enhanced comfort and cushioning, and the FlexSole midsole absorbs shock in every step and is extremely lightweight for added comfort and support. Features and Benefits Part of the Relaxed Fit® Collection Stitching accents Side stitched stripe designs Padded collar and tongue Soft fabric lining Relaxed Fit® design for a roomier comfortable fit Removable Memory Foam topped cushioned insole FlexSole midsole Shock absorption Flexible rubber outsole Slip Resistant Electrical Hazard (EH) Safe design EH Safe tested ASTM F2892-11 for safety