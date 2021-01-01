Womens Woven Chain Print High Neck Skater Dress - white - 6 - Work this high neck dress into your closet for the perfect combination between demure and sexy for an outfit that you can dress up or down. Universally flatting, the high neckline of this dress sits between the top and the nape of the neck, drawing eyes up with a beautifully balancing effect. Perfect for icons with broad shoulders, straight or hourglass shapes, and medium to fuller busts, this high neckline dress is the one for you.Style: Skater DressDesign: ChainFabric: WovenLength: MiniNeckline: High NeckSleeve Length: Long Sleeve