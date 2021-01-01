Womens Woven Kimono - Beige - 10 - Looking to add something new to your outerwear closet? This kimono is a front wrap jacket, lightweight, and sporting oversized square sleeves. The fit is flattering and can be worn all year round. Add jean shorts and a tank top to this women's kimono in warmer months, letting the jacket stand out from the crowd. Pair this kimono jacket with high-waisted pants and a long sleeve crop in winter, the perfect layering piece. Don't forget to wrap the left side over the right!Style: KimonoFabric: CrepeNeckline: CollarlessSleeve Length: 3/4 Sleeve