CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Woven Ruched Vest, 2X, Pure White

Flaunt the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Woven Ruched Vest alone or over your favorite top. This hooded layer is made with lightweight 4-way stretch material for easy mobility, while moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties bring performance comfort. Fit & Design Regular fit vest Full-zippered silhouette Hood for coverage Lightweight 4-way stretch material Front zip pockets CALIA™ logo at hip Technology BODYBREEZE wicking technology pulls moisture away from the skin and boasts a rapid evaporation time so you stay dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh Additional Details 25.875’’ length