CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Woven Skort, Large, Red

The CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Woven Skort offers sporty style for on and off the court. BODYBREEZE and BODYFREE technologies work together to help you stay dry, comfortable and fresh. Fit & Design: Relaxed fit skort with built in undershort Undershort is made of Calibreathe fabric Flat front elastic waistband with drawcord for a comfortable, custom fit Front welt pockets Hem overlaps at the side for added design interest Logo heatseal Technology: BODYBREEZE wicking technology pulls moisture away from the skin and boasts a rapid evaporation time so you stay dry, cool and comfortable BODYFREE technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh Additional Details: Skirt length: 12.5” Inseam: 3.5”