Womens Woven V Neck Sleeveless Shift Dress - Pink - 10 - This very flattering shift dress is perfect for most body types as the style presents a straight silhouette, falling straight down from your shoulders over your waist and hips. Incredibly versatile, you can wear this shift dress to formal events, picnics in the park, office meetings, and everything in-between. Made famous by the one and only Jackie Kennedy and supermodel Twiggy, you can style this summer shift dress with two-part heels or sneakers, depending on your plans.Style: Shift DressDesign: PlainFabric: WovenLength: MiniNeckline: V Neck