Crafted in WorryFree Suede WorryFree Suede: Protective coating with water resistance to keep shoes looking new with no hassle Spandex lining, genuine leather socklining Bounce: Soft and resilient polyurethane footbed provides energy rebound with every step Cement construction 3/4" leather raw stacked heel Genuine leather welt Molded rubber outsole provides excellent traction and durability