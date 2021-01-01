Women's Wren Triple Strap Sandals - A New Day Black 6

Get ready to style a variety of striking summer looks with the Wren Triple-Strap Sandals from A New Day™. These slip-on sandals showcase a fun and versatile design with three thin straps over the insteps for a firm fit on feet. The open-toe and open-back design make them easy to slip on and off as well as providing plenty of airflow to keep your feet cool. Plus, the no-heel construction gives you a comfortable footbed whether you're running errands or just enjoying some time on the patio. Size: 6. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.