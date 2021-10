Green Remi Ringed Clutch. Lend your urban-chic ensemble an accent of designer style with this luxe leather accessory that sports a circular handle for convenient carrying and a clean, compact design.Note: Alternate image is for reference and does not reflect actual color of this product.9'' W x 5'' H x 1'' D4.5'' handle lengthLeatherLinedZip closureInterior: two zip and three slip pocketsExterior: one zip and one slip pocketImported