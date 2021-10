Donald Duck and his nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie go on a space mission with this signature sneaker made from low-impact GG Supreme canvas. The laces contain organic cotton, and the leather lining is made using a 'Scrap-less' process, meaning it's cut to size prior to tanning to reduce waste and resource consumption. Style Name: Gucci X Disney Ace Donald Duck Low Top Sneaker (Women). Style Number: 6147399.