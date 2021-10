Gorgeously stitched eagles and a wide harness underscore the classic Western styling of a trend-right boot crafted from beautifully distressed leather. A tapered heel adds just-right height, making it the perfect finishing piece for most occasions. Part of a limited collaboration between LANE BOOTS and eclectic boho brand Junk Gypsy. Style Name: Lane Boots X Junk Gypsy Vagabond Harness Boot (Women). Style Number: 5727902. Available in stores.