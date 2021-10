Pre-order this style today! Add to Shopping Bag to view approximate ship date. You'll be charged only when your item ships. Floral-patterned canvas sourced from renowned fabric mill Liberty London provides a charming update to this low-top sneaker with signature striped web. The logo-embossed sole is made of 20% bio-based content to help reduce Gucci's carbon footprint. Style Name: Gucci X Liberty London Tennis 1977 Floral Low Top Sneaker (Women).