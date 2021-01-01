Hanes Women's X-temp Short Sleeve V-neck T-Shirt

Stay comfortable while working out or running errands in this Women's X-temp Short-Sleeve V-neck Tee from Hanes. Made from 4.5-ounce ringspun fabric for added softness, it wicks away moisture and offers dynamic vapor control, keeping you cool and dry. With a tag-free neck label that prevents itching and keeps you looking neat, this short-sleeve tee features a double-needle cover-seamed neck with an attractive 3/4" lay-flat collar. Shoulder to shoulder tape offers enhanced durability. Wear this Hanes women's tee with your favorite running shorts or yoga pants for workouts or pair it with jeans or capris for a cute, casual look. Designed to offer softness and fuss-free performance, it makes an appealing and useful addition to your everyday wardrobe.