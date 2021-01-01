Ecco Women's X-Trinsic 3S Water Sandal - 37 - Vetiver/Vetiver

Features of the Ecco Women's X-Trinsic 3S Water Sandal Premium synthetic version Uses a sporty, synthetic textile that is quick to dry and drain, making it ideally suited to outdoor activities Anatomical Footbed beneFit from a microfibre covering that offers improved comfort and good on-foot hold Padded heel strap provides additional cushioning ECCO Fluide form Technology ensures a finely tuned balance of cushioning and rebound, and creates an integral, flexible and durable bond Anatomical Footbed, reinforced edge, and moulded toe-grip offer enhanced stability and protect the toes and feet Rugged rubber Outsole generates grip in even tricky conditions