Women's Salomon XA Pro 3D V8 GORE-TEX Trail Shoe

Embark on your next adventure wearing the Salomon XA Pro 3D V8 GORE-TEX® Trail Shoe. Made to protect your feet on the trail, this shoe for women features a waterproof GORE-TEX® membrane, and a Contagrip® MA outsole for traction on various surfaces. The molded OrthoLite® sockliner provides cushioning and breathability. Features and Benefits Waterproof GORE-TEX® membrane Contagrip® MA outsole SensiFit™ technology Molded OrthoLite® sockliner Moisture-wicking Antimicrobial 3D Advanced Chassis™ EnergyCell midsole 3D mesh upper Lace pocket Protective toecap