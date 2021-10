Fit & Design: Next-to-skin fit glove that is comfortable for a huge variety of activities 100% waterproof/breathable and lightest member of the Xtrem™ All Weather™ family Technology: Exclusive Weathershield™ tri-laminate material creates a water and wind resistant barrier with amazing breathability SoundTouch™ technology that's compatible with all touchscreen devices Additional Details: Recommended for everyone who needs dexterity, waterproof warmth and versatility