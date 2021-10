Animaniacs Yakko Head is 100% authentic, officially licensed Animaniacs apparel, that comes in t-shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, raglan and zip hoodie styles! Animaniacs is a zany animated TV series about the Warner Brothers Yakko and Wakko (and their sister Dot) as they cause mayhem everywhere they go. The series also features Pinky and the Brain and their daily attempts to take over the world. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem