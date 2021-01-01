Women's Yellowstone Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt - Plum Purple M

Add effortless, casual style to your wardrobe with this Women's Yellowstone Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt in Purple. Made of cotton fabric, this classic crewneck tee fits well on the shoulders for the right comfort. Pair this t-shirt with some comfy joggers or with jeans and sneakers if you're stepping out for a casual day. It layers well under cardigans, sweatshirts, button-downs and more, making it a versatile piece in your closet. H3 Sportsgear is proud to support the work of the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks. A portion of every sale is donated to the National Park Foundation. Color: plum/purple. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.