This Design Features a Loving Ferret Retro Vintage Sunset Graphics and the Phrase "Yes, I Really Do Need All These Ferrets". Ferrets Make Me Happy Is a Great Message for Those That Like Ferrets or That Own a Ferret Are You Passionate About Ferrets? Then This the Perfect Clothing Apparel for Ferret Owners, Ferret Dads, Ferret Moms, Ferret Grandma, Ferret Lover Friends. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem