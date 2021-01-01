Nike Womens Nike Yoga 7/8 Tight - Womens Black Size 3X

Beat the heat during your yoga classes with the Nike Yoga 7/8 Tight. Crafted to be super stretchy and breathable, these tights will keep you comfy through your yoga sessions. The soft, smooth fabric is powered with sweat-wicking technology – meaning you stay cool and dry even when the classes heat up. There's no stopping you when you have the Nike Yoga 7/8 Tight in your collection. Nike Yoga 7/8 Tight features: A tight, body-hugging fit offers a snug feel. The high-waisted design ensures comfort and easy movement. Inner pocket at front waist brings in space to stash small essentials. The V-shaped back provides a cool, contoured look. 7/8 length. Machine wash. Body: 88% polyester/12% spandex; Gusset lining: 100% polyester. Imported.