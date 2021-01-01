Merrell womens Yokota 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoe, Paloma, 6 US

M Select DRY impermeable membrane seals out water and lets moisture escape Suede and textile upper Metal hook and lacing eyelet for secure lacing Bellows tongue keeps debris out Protective rubber toe cap M Select FRESH antimicrobial agents reduces shoe odor Molded TPU heel counter for added stability Breathable mesh lining Kinetic Fit BASE insole is contoured like your foot and provides flexible, intuitive support for connected and protected movement Molded nylon arch shank Merrell Air Cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability M Select GRIP outsole tunes each outsole with durable traction that grips when and where you need it 4mm Lug Depth Weight: 1lb 7oz/640g