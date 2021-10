Did you just buy or build a new house? You're a proud homeowner? Cool housewarming Gift for a new home owner, New Neighbor or realtor. Funny Gift to christmas or birthday for your friends or Parents who bought a new house. Perfect Homeowner gift for any civil engineer, property management or house seller who loves to surprise their clients. Show that you re a proud new home owner and that you bought a real estate as a couple. Gi Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem