Womens Your Wife My Wife Pole Dance Climb Dancing Music Acrobatics V-Neck T-Shirt

Designed for everyone whos does pole dancing as a hobby or job. For everyone who loves pole dancing that's a dance with acrobatics on a vertical pole. This is for the amazing pole dancer themed design are perfect for pole dancers, grown-ups, kids or teens. Made women who enjoys pole dancing or for pole dancer friend who compete on amateur and professional pole dancing competitions. Perfect design collection for your next art dancing performance on a vertical pole with many audience around you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem