From ooptees

Womens You're Picking Too Many Battles Put Some Back Funny Sarcasm V-Neck T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

You're Picking Too Many Battles Put Some Back Funny Sarcasm, fun, witty design. Show them how you feel with this Funny Sarcastic, Snarky Sassy, vintage, distressed design. Great as a gag gift for office workers, coworkers, employees family and friends. Show them how to Pick your battles. Women, mom, men, dad, grandma, grandpa, brother, sister, wife, husband, daughter, son, youth, adults will love this sassy design to show how you feel. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com